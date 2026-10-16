Deloitte India expects 7.1-7.3% GDP growth in 2026-27, flags risks
Deloitte India expects the country's GDP to rise by 7.1-7.3% in 2026-27, thanks to a strong comeback in private investments and growing demand.
But they also point out some bumps ahead (like global tensions, unpredictable energy prices, and possible trade hiccups) that could slow things down.
India Q1 FY27 GFCF up 11.9%
According to Deloitte India Economist Rumki Majumdar, India's economic engine has over the past decade run on household spending and sustained investment push in public infrastructure.
This year saw an impressive jump in gross fixed capital formation (an 11.9% surge) in the first quarter of FY 2026-27.
The Reserve Bank of India and the OECD are on the same page too, both forecasting a solid 7.1% growth for FY 2026-27.
Majumdar adds that smart investments will be key for keeping this momentum going despite changing global conditions.