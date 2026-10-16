Deloitte India expects 7.1-7.3% GDP growth in 2026-27, flags risks

According to Deloitte India Economist Rumki Majumdar, India's economic engine has over the past decade run on household spending and sustained investment push in public infrastructure.

This year saw an impressive jump in gross fixed capital formation (an 11.9% surge) in the first quarter of FY 2026-27.

The Reserve Bank of India and the OECD are on the same page too, both forecasting a solid 7.1% growth for FY 2026-27.

Majumdar adds that smart investments will be key for keeping this momentum going despite changing global conditions.