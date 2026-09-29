Deloitte India: Social media sways almost 80% of home shoppers

First-time homebuyers are getting younger, now in their early 30s instead of their 40s.

Around 60% use e-commerce apps in stores to compare prices and access offers.

Tech like AI and AR is making shopping smoother, helping retailers using augmented reality with modular configurators report around 10% higher revenue and 25% lower returns.

Interestingly, only one-fourth of shoppers put price first; most care more about quality, sustainability, and the overall experience.

Plus, nearly everyone browses across multiple home categories before making decisions.