Deloitte India: Social media sways almost 80% of home shoppers
A new Deloitte India report says almost 80% of Indian home shoppers are swayed by social media.
The home and household market is set to hit $260 billion by 2030, while younger, tech-friendly buyers are changing the way people shop.
Indian 1st-time buyers now early 30s
First-time homebuyers are getting younger, now in their early 30s instead of their 40s.
Around 60% use e-commerce apps in stores to compare prices and access offers.
Tech like AI and AR is making shopping smoother, helping retailers using augmented reality with modular configurators report around 10% higher revenue and 25% lower returns.
Interestingly, only one-fourth of shoppers put price first; most care more about quality, sustainability, and the overall experience.
Plus, nearly everyone browses across multiple home categories before making decisions.