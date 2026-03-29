Deloitte plans to hire 50,000 in India and upskill workforce

Deloitte plans Quantum Center in India

Deloitte views AI as a way to work smarter, not cut jobs, and is investing big in innovation and training (about 9% of its revenue).

With nearly a third of its global team based in India, the company plans to launch a Quantum Center of Excellence here.

Even though many Indian companies worry about data security and costs with AI, Kini believes India can become both an AI factory and a "cyber shield," thanks to its ambitious young workforce.