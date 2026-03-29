Deloitte plans to hire 50,000 in India and upskill workforce
Worried about AI stealing jobs? Deloitte's South Asia COO Nitin Kini wants you to know the company is actually planning to hire 50,000 people in India.
Their focus: upskilling employees so they're ready for the future of work.
Already, nearly 30,000 staff have learned AI skills and another 20,000 are transitioning to work with in-house built platforms.
Deloitte plans Quantum Center in India
Deloitte views AI as a way to work smarter, not cut jobs, and is investing big in innovation and training (about 9% of its revenue).
With nearly a third of its global team based in India, the company plans to launch a Quantum Center of Excellence here.
Even though many Indian companies worry about data security and costs with AI, Kini believes India can become both an AI factory and a "cyber shield," thanks to its ambitious young workforce.