Deloitte report: Automation reshapes Indian FMCG hiring and pay

HUL trims staff, TCPL hikes pay

HUL dropped more than 700 employees, bringing its count to 5,898, and slowed salary growth to just over 6%.

Dabur also trimmed its staff but gave a slightly better pay raise at 7.7%.

On the flip side, TCPL boosted its workforce to 4,558 and led salary increases at a solid 12.1%.

Nestle India and Marico saw modest staff gains with steady pay growth, showing how companies are trying to balance tech upgrades with keeping their teams strong.