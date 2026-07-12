Deloitte report: Automation reshapes Indian FMCG hiring and pay
Deloitte's new report highlights how automation is changing the workforce at big Indian FMCG companies.
While HUL and Dabur cut down on permanent staff, Nestle India's total headcount increased while its permanent employee count dipped slightly, and Marico and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL) actually hired more people.
Salary hikes across the board ranged from 6.08% to 12.1%, with TCPL offering the biggest bump.
HUL trims staff, TCPL hikes pay
HUL dropped more than 700 employees, bringing its count to 5,898, and slowed salary growth to just over 6%.
Dabur also trimmed its staff but gave a slightly better pay raise at 7.7%.
On the flip side, TCPL boosted its workforce to 4,558 and led salary increases at a solid 12.1%.
Nestle India and Marico saw modest staff gains with steady pay growth, showing how companies are trying to balance tech upgrades with keeping their teams strong.