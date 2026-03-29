Why Deloitte thinks AI will not cause job losses

Nitin Kini, the Chief Operating Officer of Deloitte South Asia, has dismissed fears of job losses due to artificial intelligence (AI) . He said that the consulting giant's ongoing effort to hire 50,000 employees in India is mainly focused on upskilling them. The goal is to enable these employees to solve "higher-order" business problems with emerging technology.

Training focus Nearly 30,000 employees trained on AI Deloitte has already trained nearly 30,000 of its employees on AI. Another 20,000 are in the process of transitioning to work with platforms built in-house. Kini also revealed that the company is planning to launch a Quantum Center of Excellence (COE) as part of its aggressive expansion and investment strategy in India.

Market commitment Indian PSUs hesitant to scale AI projects India is a top-tier priority market for Deloitte, which invests 9% of its top line into capability and capacity building as well as innovation. This commitment comes despite the hesitation among Indian Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and conglomerates to move AI projects beyond the pilot stage. Kini identified data security and cost as two major hurdles preventing this transition.

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