Deloitte survey says Indian firms plan 9.1% hikes in 2026

Junior staff could see 9.7% hikes

If you're just starting out, good news: junior staff and individual contributors could see the biggest jumps, with average hikes of 9.7%.

Meanwhile, IT-enabled services might feel a pinch as their raises drop to 8.5%.

With global events still making things uncertain, companies say they'll keep focusing on cost control and holding onto talent, even as new labor laws and AI shake things up.