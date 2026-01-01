Deloitte survey says Indian firms plan 9.1% hikes in 2026
Business
Thinking about your next paycheck? Indian companies are planning an average salary hike of 9.1% for 2026, according to a new Deloitte India survey.
That's a tiny bump from last year, with life sciences and manufacturing leading the way, expecting nearly 10% raises.
Junior staff could see 9.7% hikes
If you're just starting out, good news: junior staff and individual contributors could see the biggest jumps, with average hikes of 9.7%.
Meanwhile, IT-enabled services might feel a pinch as their raises drop to 8.5%.
With global events still making things uncertain, companies say they'll keep focusing on cost control and holding onto talent, even as new labor laws and AI shake things up.