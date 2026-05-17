Demand for forward-deployed engineers jumps 729% as salaries top ₹1.7cr
Tech companies have been laying off staff, but demand for forward-deployed engineers (FDEs) is booming: job postings shot up 729% in just a year, from 643 to over 5,300.
FDEs are the go-to experts for customizing AI systems and building tools that fit each company's needs.
Their skills are so in-demand that salaries now top $200,000 (about ₹1.7 crore).
FDEs integrate AI into company workflows
The FDE model started with Palantir and has quickly spread to big names like OpenAI and Google Cloud.
Even consulting giants like McKinsey and BCG are hunting for tech-savvy talent who can bridge the gap between advice and hands-on AI solutions.
FDEs are making it easier for industries to actually use AI, helping companies get more out of their tech by fitting it seamlessly into their workflow.