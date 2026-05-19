Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind was Anthropic's early angel investor
Business
Turns out Demis Hassabis, the brains behind Google DeepMind and a leading AI researcher, was one of Anthropic's first investors. He jumped in as an angel back when the startup was just getting started.
Now, Anthropic is making waves with big partnerships (think Google, Amazon, NVIDIA) and is quickly becoming a major player in AI.
Anthropic lands Broadcom Microsoft SpaceX deals
Anthropic has locked down deals with Broadcom, Microsoft, and SpaceX, boosting its status in the tech world. Their Claude model is getting lots of attention.
Meanwhile, Hassabis's work at DeepMind, like AlphaZero, has shaped much of today's AI progress.