Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind was Anthropic's early angel investor Business May 19, 2026

Turns out Demis Hassabis, the brains behind Google DeepMind and a leading AI researcher, was one of Anthropic's first investors. He jumped in as an angel back when the startup was just getting started.

Now, Anthropic is making waves with big partnerships (think Google, Amazon, NVIDIA) and is quickly becoming a major player in AI.