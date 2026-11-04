Democratic midterm wins reshape A.I. data center plans in Texas

Texas was expected to account for nearly 30% of national electricity demand dedicated to A.I. operations by 2028.

But with new Gov. Gina Hinojosa calling for a pause on building more data centers and wanting more community say, things are up in the air.

Even Elon Musk chimed in (half-jokingly) about using satellites if regulations get too tight.

Meanwhile, chipmaker stocks like TSMC and Samsung Electronics have taken a hit as everyone waits to see what happens next.