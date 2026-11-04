Democratic midterm wins reshape A.I. data center plans in Texas
Big Democratic wins in the recent US midterms are shaking up plans for A.I. data centers, especially in Texas.
With new leaders pushing for stricter rules, tech companies and investors are worried about delays and limits on expansion, no small thing when so much of the country's A.I. power depends on Texas.
Hinojosa calls pause on data centers
Texas was expected to account for nearly 30% of national electricity demand dedicated to A.I. operations by 2028.
But with new Gov. Gina Hinojosa calling for a pause on building more data centers and wanting more community say, things are up in the air.
Even Elon Musk chimed in (half-jokingly) about using satellites if regulations get too tight.
Meanwhile, chipmaker stocks like TSMC and Samsung Electronics have taken a hit as everyone waits to see what happens next.