Dentsu launches 'Dentsu Lab India' in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurgaon Jul 18, 2025

Dentsu just opened Dentsu Lab India, a new space in Mumbai (with spots in Bengaluru and Gurgaon too) focused on blending tech, creativity, and real human insights.

The launch showed off cool projects—like Tokonoma, which uses AI to turn Japanese pottery into music, and Garuda Rakshak, a drone-based public safety solution.

Led by Gurbaksh Singh, the lab is all about experimenting with AI, immersive tech, and IoT.