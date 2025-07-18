Dentsu launches 'Dentsu Lab India' in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurgaon
Dentsu just opened Dentsu Lab India, a new space in Mumbai (with spots in Bengaluru and Gurgaon too) focused on blending tech, creativity, and real human insights.
The launch showed off cool projects—like Tokonoma, which uses AI to turn Japanese pottery into music, and Garuda Rakshak, a drone-based public safety solution.
Led by Gurbaksh Singh, the lab is all about experimenting with AI, immersive tech, and IoT.
Global push to make technology more empathetic and impactful
Dentsu Lab India isn't just about flashy gadgets—it's meant to spark inclusive innovation that actually helps people and businesses.
It's part of Dentsu's global push to make technology more empathetic and impactful.
With labs already running in Tokyo, London, and Warsaw, this move puts India right at the heart of their next big ideas.