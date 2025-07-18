Wipro's stock gains 2.53% after it raises revenue forecast

Wipro expects Q2FY26 revenue to be between -1% and +1%

Wipro now expects Q2FY26 revenue to be between -1% and +1%, which is better than its earlier prediction.

The company also locked in $5 billion in new deals last quarter—large contracts made up more than half of that, jumping 131% from last year.

Even though overall revenue dipped slightly, net income grew nearly 11% to ₹33.3 billion, and shareholders are getting an interim dividend of ₹5 per share.

Analyst opinions were mixed: JM Financial is feeling positive and bumped up their target price, but others are still cautious about how well Wipro can deliver on these wins.