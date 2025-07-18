Wipro's stock gains 2.53% after it raises revenue forecast
Wipro's stock got a nice boost on Friday, rising 2.53% to ₹267.20, after the company raised its revenue forecast for the next quarter and landed some big new deals.
Trading was lively, with over 200 lakh shares changing hands—even though there were more sellers than buyers.
Wipro now expects Q2FY26 revenue to be between -1% and +1%, which is better than its earlier prediction.
The company also locked in $5 billion in new deals last quarter—large contracts made up more than half of that, jumping 131% from last year.
Even though overall revenue dipped slightly, net income grew nearly 11% to ₹33.3 billion, and shareholders are getting an interim dividend of ₹5 per share.
Analyst opinions were mixed: JM Financial is feeling positive and bumped up their target price, but others are still cautious about how well Wipro can deliver on these wins.