Paytm Money appoints Sandiip Bharadwaj as new CEO

Paytm Money, the investment platform from One 97 Communications, just named Sandiip Bharadwaj as its new CEO. He takes over from Rakesh Singh, who's moving to another role within the company. Bharadwaj was previously at HDFC Securities, where he helped launch their discount broking app HDFC Sky.

Paytm Money is scaling up fast Paytm Money is growing fast—over 724,000 active traders as of June 2024 and a net profit of ₹71 crore in FY24.

They've expanded beyond mutual funds into stocks, ETFs, and pension schemes, aiming for ₹200-300 crore in annual revenue.

Bringing in someone with digital broking chops signals they're serious about scaling up and staying competitive.

Bharadwaj's experience in digital trading platforms Bharadwaj has spent years building digital trading platforms at HDFC Securities, IIFL Securities, and Angel One.

He left HDFC just a month ago before joining Paytm Money.

His track record shows he knows how to use tech to make investing easier for everyone.