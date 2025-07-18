Why do most Indians still rely on informal loans? Business Jul 18, 2025

India's made huge progress in getting people banked—by 2025, nearly nine out of 10 adults have a bank account, up from just a third in 2011.

But when it comes to actually borrowing money from banks or formal lenders, many Indians still face challenges.

For most low-income families and self-employed folks, this means turning to informal sources when they need cash.