Dalmia Bharat stock rises 2.4% ahead of Q1 earnings
Dalmia Bharat, a big name in cement, just saw its stock rise by 2.4% to ₹2,242.20 on the NIFTY MIDCAP 150.
The company is set to share its Q1 financial results for the quarter ending June 30 during a conference call on July 23 at 10am following a Board meeting on July 22 to approve the numbers.
Things have been a bit tougher lately
Over the past year, sales dipped from ₹14,691 crore to ₹13,980 crore and net profit dropped from ₹854 crore to ₹699 crore—so things have been a bit tougher lately.
Still, they kept dividends steady (₹5 per share in April and ₹4 per share last October), and their assets grew to over ₹30,000 crore by March this year.
With low debt and decent returns for shareholders, Dalmia Bharat is holding strong even as profits took a hit compared to last year.