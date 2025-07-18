Dalmia Bharat stock rises 2.4% ahead of Q1 earnings

Things have been a bit tougher lately

Over the past year, sales dipped from ₹14,691 crore to ₹13,980 crore and net profit dropped from ₹854 crore to ₹699 crore—so things have been a bit tougher lately.

Still, they kept dividends steady (₹5 per share in April and ₹4 per share last October), and their assets grew to over ₹30,000 crore by March this year.

With low debt and decent returns for shareholders, Dalmia Bharat is holding strong even as profits took a hit compared to last year.