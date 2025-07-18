Friday saw fresh lows for many stocks: Key highlights

Elgi Rubber Co and HDB Financial Services also hit fresh lows

It wasn't just the big players; companies like Elgi Rubber Co and HDB Financial Services also hit fresh lows, showing how widespread the dip was.

Still, a few stocks bucked the trend: Garuda Construction and Cupid Ltd reached new highs.

Plus, Wipro and Tata Steel were among today's top gainers—proof that even on tough days there are bright spots in the market.