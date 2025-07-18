Next Article
Friday saw fresh lows for many stocks: Key highlights
Friday wasn't great for the stock market—NSE Nifty dropped 155.61 points to close at 24,955.85, and Sensex fell by over 500 points.
Big names like Axis Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Shriram Finance, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Life all touched their lowest prices in a year.
Elgi Rubber Co and HDB Financial Services also hit fresh lows
It wasn't just the big players; companies like Elgi Rubber Co and HDB Financial Services also hit fresh lows, showing how widespread the dip was.
Still, a few stocks bucked the trend: Garuda Construction and Cupid Ltd reached new highs.
Plus, Wipro and Tata Steel were among today's top gainers—proof that even on tough days there are bright spots in the market.