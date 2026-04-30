Department of Financial Services urges banks to adopt RBI's MuleHunter.AI

MuleHunter.AI designed to detect suspicious transactions

MuleHunter.AI is designed to spot shady transactions before scammers can get away with it.

The call for action follows "Operation Octopus," where police busted a huge mule account scam and even arrested some bank staff.

Officials say banks and police need to work together more closely and share information quickly, so they can catch suspicious activity in real time.

The goal? Make digital banking safer for everyone.