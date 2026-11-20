BharatNet has connected around 224,590 village panchayats so far, but only 1.64 million homes, way behind its 15 million target.

Under the proposed model, public and private ISPs will be able to register independently through a new portal and get subsidies per connection, no longer splitting revenue with BSNL.

The DoT is also hosting roadshows to bring more players on board and speed things up for better rural connectivity.