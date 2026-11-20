Department of Telecommunications preparing to open BharatNet to private ISPs
Big update for rural internet: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is preparing to open BharatNet to private ISPs and telecom companies under an open-access policy, aiming to boost broadband access in villages.
This is a shift away from the old, BSNL-led approach that struggled with delays.
ISPs to register independently, get subsidies
BharatNet has connected around 224,590 village panchayats so far, but only 1.64 million homes, way behind its 15 million target.
Under the proposed model, public and private ISPs will be able to register independently through a new portal and get subsidies per connection, no longer splitting revenue with BSNL.
The DoT is also hosting roadshows to bring more players on board and speed things up for better rural connectivity.