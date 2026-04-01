Despite AI and geopolitical tensions, Indian firms hire senior talent

Industrial, manufacturing, energy hiring steady

Hiring is still going strong in industrial, manufacturing, and energy sectors—even as supply chain issues and rising costs make things tricky for consumer businesses.

Shiv Agrawal of ABC Consultants admits there are some delays but says overall recruitment hasn't lost steam.

Still, Sonal Agrawal from Accord India warns that if uncertainty drags on, future hiring could take a hit.

For now, though, Indian companies seem determined to adapt and keep building their teams.