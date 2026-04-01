Despite AI and geopolitical tensions, Indian firms hire senior talent
Even with all the global drama (think AI shakeups and geopolitical tensions), Indian companies aren't hitting pause on hiring for top roles in tech, industry, and new-age sectors.
Executive search firms say there's steady demand for senior talent, though some decisions are taking longer.
Atul Vohra from Transearch India points out that while firms tied to the Middle East are slowing down a bit, strong demand at home is keeping things moving.
Industrial, manufacturing, energy hiring steady
Hiring is still going strong in industrial, manufacturing, and energy sectors—even as supply chain issues and rising costs make things tricky for consumer businesses.
Shiv Agrawal of ABC Consultants admits there are some delays but says overall recruitment hasn't lost steam.
Still, Sonal Agrawal from Accord India warns that if uncertainty drags on, future hiring could take a hit.
For now, though, Indian companies seem determined to adapt and keep building their teams.