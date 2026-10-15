Despite AI weakness, Nifty 50 up 1.66% and Sensex 2.1%
Business
While AI stocks took a hit worldwide, Indian markets had a strong Thursday: Nifty 50 jumped 1.66% and Sensex soared 2.1%, marking their best day in months.
Big names like ICICI Bank, Reliance, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel led the charge.
Domestic institutional investors buy ₹3,319 cr
Domestic institutional investors showed real confidence by buying ₹3,319 crore worth of shares.
Meanwhile, foreign investors were mixed, selling more than they bought overall but still active in the market.
A stronger rupee and falling oil prices also helped steady things at home.
India's low exposure to global AI stocks meant it dodged much of the international turbulence this time around.