Despite gig worker strike, Swiggy and Zomato smash New Year order records

Even with over a lakh gig workers striking in 22 cities, as reported by the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union, food delivery apps like Swiggy, Zomato, and Magicpin barely missed a beat on New Year's Eve. India's huge pool of delivery partners kept the orders flowing—so much so that the strike had little real impact.

Food platforms stayed strong—and super busy Zomato and Blinkit delivered an incredible 7.5 million orders to 6.3 million customers with help from 4.5 lakh partners.

CEO Deepinder Goyal expressed gratitude to local law enforcement and authorities for their support during the strike, while Magicpin's CEO Anshoo Sharma said their service ran as usual.

The platforms showed serious resilience under pressure.

Biryani, pizza, burgers: NYE's ultimate comfort foods Swiggy saw biryani top the charts (over two lakh orders by evening!), closely followed by pizza and burgers.

Magicpin users in Delhi-NCR went all-in on butter chicken at peak time; gajar ka halwa was also a surprise hit this year.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad led dine-out bookings, while Ahmedabad saw a big jump in dine-out bookings compared to last year.