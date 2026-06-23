Deutsche Bank cuts gold forecasts amid US interest rate concerns
Deutsche Bank just cut its gold-price forecasts, pointing to concerns about US interest rates and less investor demand.
The bank now expects gold to average $4,300 per ounce in Q3 2026 (that's 22% lower than before) and $4,800 in Q4 2026 (down 17%).
Even though prices could rise from today's $4,140, the outlook is definitely less upbeat.
Gold falls over 11% this quarter
This move follows Goldman Sachs lowering its own forecast recently.
Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Hsueh says gold fell over 11% this quarter thanks to "Fed repricing" and strong US economic data hinting at tighter policy.
Plus, weak demand from gold-backed ETFs and cheaper prices in China have added extra pressure.
Central banks buying steadies gold demand
Despite all this, central banks are keeping up strong gold purchases, helping steady demand even as other investors pull back.
Analysts seem cautiously optimistic for what's next, but it's clear the market is facing some real challenges right now.