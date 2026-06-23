Deutsche Bank cuts gold forecasts amid US interest rate concerns Business Jun 23, 2026

Deutsche Bank just cut its gold-price forecasts, pointing to concerns about US interest rates and less investor demand.

The bank now expects gold to average $4,300 per ounce in Q3 2026 (that's 22% lower than before) and $4,800 in Q4 2026 (down 17%).

Even though prices could rise from today's $4,140, the outlook is definitely less upbeat.