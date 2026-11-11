Deutsche Bank launches custody service for institutional crypto in Europe
Deutsche Bank just launched a digital asset custody service, letting clients securely store cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether.
The service is aimed at big players (think institutional and corporate clients across Europe).
Deutsche Bank plans Asia rollout
Paul Maley, who leads trust and securities services at the bank, shared that they're planning to roll out the service in Asia soon.
Deutsche Bank is also teaming up with its asset management arm to explore more digital asset projects.
It's all part of a bigger move by major European banks to build regulated ways for businesses to handle crypto.