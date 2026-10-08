Deutsche Bank survey: Singapore investors pressured by rates, inflation, AI
Business
A new Deutsche Bank survey says wealthy investors are feeling the pressure from rising interest rates, inflation, and even AI risks.
Of about 200 family offices and investors polled in Singapore, 37% identified rates and yields as the biggest risk, followed by inflation (23%) and AI-related risks (17%).
Still, nearly three-quarters believe Asia will stay steady through all the uncertainty.
Investors plan to increase US investments
When it comes to investing, the US is still a favorite: more than half plan to put more money there over the next 12 months.
Asia comes next, while interest in Europe and the UK is much lower.
The survey also highlights how Singapore is becoming a go-to spot for managing wealth thanks to its stable vibe and growing reputation as a financial hub.