Deutsche Bank warns 8th pay commission could cost ₹2.4-3L cr
The upcoming Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is set to review pay and benefits for central government employees, and experts warn it could push government spending up by ₹2.4 to 3 lakh crore.
Deutsche Bank Research points out this big bill might make it tougher for the government to keep its finances in check over the next few years.
Fiscal deficit may hit 4.3% FY28
While the CPC will benefit about 1.2 crore employees and pensioners, putting more money in their hands, it could also increase India's fiscal deficit, with some estimates putting it at 4.3% of GDP in FY28.
Delaying the CPC might only pile up arrears, so either way, the financial impact is coming soon.