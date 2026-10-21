Deven Choksey recommends Paras Healthcare ₹14,500Mn IPO priced ₹660-₹693
Business
Thinking about IPOs? Deven Choksey recommends subscribing to Paras Healthcare's ₹14,500 Mn IPO (priced at ₹660 to ₹693 per share).
Fresh proceeds will repay ₹3,750 Mn of debt, always a good sign for stability.
Paras Healthcare revenue ₹1,606cr profit ₹43.8cr
Paras Healthcare runs eight hospitals and just had a solid year: occupancy rates jumped to nearly 62%, revenue grew 24.1% to ₹1,606 crore, and it posted a profit of ₹43.8 crore.
Even with some challenges (like lots of government patients and slow payments), its margins are up.
The company is now looking to expand further in North and East India, and less debt as it grows.