Devin Kim sues xAI for wrongful termination over Grok safety
Business
Devin Kim, a former xAI engineer, is suing the company for wrongful termination.
He says he was let go right before he could present his worries about Grok, xAI's AI chatbot and its safety risks to company leaders.
Devin Kim alleges Grok warnings ignored
Kim claims he repeatedly flagged issues with Grok's weak safety measures, warning co-founder Jimmy Ba that the chatbot could be used for unlawful acts, from fomenting discrimination to proliferating weapons of mass destruction.
He says his concerns were brushed aside, even though Elon Musk had expected appropriate safety testing and processes.
The lawsuit comes as SpaceX preps for its IPO and adds to ongoing debates around safety at Musk-led companies.