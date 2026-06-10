Devin Kim sues xAI for wrongful termination over Grok safety

Devin Kim alleges Grok warnings ignored

Kim claims he repeatedly flagged issues with Grok's weak safety measures, warning co-founder Jimmy Ba that the chatbot could be used for unlawful acts, from fomenting discrimination to proliferating weapons of mass destruction.

He says his concerns were brushed aside, even though Elon Musk had expected appropriate safety testing and processes.

The lawsuit comes as SpaceX preps for its IPO and adds to ongoing debates around safety at Musk-led companies.