Dezerv Wealth Summit Bengaluru spotlights India economy and investor optimism
The Dezerv Wealth Summit 2026 in Bengaluru brought together investors and finance pros to talk about how to build wealth when markets are unpredictable.
While challenges like shifting capital flows and global tensions came up, the vibe stayed positive thanks to India's strong economy and the rise of local investors.
Parekh cites Indian equities 13%-14% returns
Prashant Jain reassured everyone that India's long-term growth is solid, even if oil prices or foreign investments get shaky sometimes.
Kalpen Parekh reminded folks that Indian equities have historically returned 13% to 14%, so it's wise to keep expectations realistic.
The Bengaluru startup scene also got a shout-out for helping employees grow their wealth through ESOPs.
Experts urge disciplined allocation
Experts emphasized sticking with disciplined asset allocation and not chasing quick wins.
Sandeep Jethwani advised employees to manage risks like over-concentration and taxes for ESOPs, while Harish Krishnan highlighted overlooked sectors such as banking, chemicals, and manufacturing as promising spots for future growth.