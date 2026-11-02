DGCA requires airlines to disclose fares and refund terms
Big update if you fly often:
Starting January 1, 2027, Indian airlines operating scheduled services and foreign airlines operating scheduled flights to, from, or across India will have to clearly show their cancelation charges and refund terms before you book.
They will also need to publish all ticket prices on their websites and apps, following new guidelines from the DGCA.
Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam mandates fare breakdown
Thanks to the Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, airlines must give a full breakdown of your fare, including taxes, fees, and exactly what happens if you cancel.
The DGCA will keep an eye on how domestic carriers set prices, but the Central government may issue written directions to airlines in an extraordinary situation and for a specified period.
Basically, more transparency for travelers, less fine print surprises.