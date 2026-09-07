DGFT launches open API linking exporters' software to CoO portal
Business
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) just rolled out a new Open API that lets exporters link their own business software directly to the government's Certificate of Origin (CoO) portal.
This means no more copying and pasting the same info over and over. Applications get processed faster, with fewer mistakes.
DGFT API enables automated CoO submissions
Now, exporters can automate how they submit both preferential and non-preferential CoOs, which are needed for things like trade deals or customs clearance.
The system also adds handy features like an electronic transaction ledger, authentication, and certificate checks.
To get started, businesses just need to obtain API credentials through the CoO Portal and register their system IP addresses.