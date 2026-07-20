DGFT proposes dropping RCMC for ₹10,000 consignments to boost exports
Good news for anyone looking to start exporting: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has proposed dropping the need for a Registration-cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) if your export consignment is worth ₹10,000 or less, unless the items are classified as Restricted under the ITC (HS) classification.
Announced on July 20, this move is meant to cut down paperwork and boost exports through postal, courier, and e-commerce channels, making it way simpler for small businesses and new exporters.
DGFT seeks feedback by July 30
Right now, exporters need an RCMC to get various benefits under the Foreign Trade Policy.
If this amendment goes through, shipments up to ₹10,000 FOB value won't need it anymore (unless they're Restricted items).
DGFT is especially aiming to help MSMEs, artisans, and first-time exporters by reducing compliance headaches.
They're also asking for feedback from stakeholders by July 30 before making it official, so your voice could actually shape the policy.