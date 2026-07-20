DGFT proposes dropping RCMC for ₹10,000 consignments to boost exports

Right now, exporters need an RCMC to get various benefits under the Foreign Trade Policy.

If this amendment goes through, shipments up to ₹10,000 FOB value won't need it anymore (unless they're Restricted items).

DGFT is especially aiming to help MSMEs, artisans, and first-time exporters by reducing compliance headaches.

They're also asking for feedback from stakeholders by July 30 before making it official, so your voice could actually shape the policy.