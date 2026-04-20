DGGI arrests man at Delhi airport in ₹1,825cr GST scam
Business
A huge GST scam worth ₹1,825 crore just got busted.
The DGGI arrested a man at Delhi airport on April 19 after he returned from Dubai. He'd managed to dodge nearly two dozen summons before finally getting caught.
Investigators say he used fake invoices to claim tax credits and obtain refunds on exports that never really happened.
Fake companies used borrowed KYC documents
The accused set up a network of fake companies using borrowed KYC documents — these firms didn't actually do any business.
They were just there to create bogus paperwork for raw material purchases and funnel fraudulent refunds.
He even misdeclared cheap local tobacco as high-value products to boost turnover on paper, making the whole operation look legitimate while pocketing undeserved tax benefits.