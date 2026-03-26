Hyderabad: 2 arrested for ₹177cr GST scam

Operation details

Arrests made based on specific intelligence

The arrests were made based on specific intelligence developed through data analytics and inter-agency collaboration, targeting inter-state fraud networks. An official press release from DGGI said, "Two persons involved in a fake ITC racket of about ₹177 crore have been arrested under the provisions of the CGST Act, 2017." The enforcement action is part of a broader effort to dismantle large-scale inter-state organized fraud structures and maintain sustained pressure on tax evasion syndicates.