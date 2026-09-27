This is India's first private port to run on renewable-power
What's the story
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has announced that its Dhamra Port in Odisha is now India's first large-scale private multi-cargo port to run entirely on renewable electricity. The port, which handles over 48 million tons of cargo every year, now sources more than nine million units of electricity per month from renewable resources. This transition is part of APSEZ's long-term Net-Zero strategy aimed at reducing emissions associated with purchased electricity.
Energy transition
Transition to renewable energy completed in August
The renewable energy consumption at Dhamra Port is over 108 gigawatt-hours (GWh) on an annual basis, APSEZ said.
The transition was completed in August 2026, as part of APSEZ's long-term Net-Zero strategy.
It is expected to improve the environmental performance of the port's energy-intensive operations and reduce emissions linked to purchased electricity.
Energy mix
Renewable energy requirement met through mix of sources
Dhamra Port's renewable energy requirement is met through a mix of captive renewable power, third-party access arrangements, and green-power procurement under Odisha's regulatory framework.
About 25-30% of the port's renewable electricity comes from APSEZ's captive hybrid power plant at Khavda in Gujarat.
Another 10-15% is sourced through third-party access, while the rest is met through a Green Consumer arrangement with Odisha's distribution utility.
Port facilities
Dhamra is one of eastern India's key deep-draft ports
Dhamra Port, located on the Odisha coast between Haldia and Paradip, is one of eastern India's key deep-draft ports.
It has an installed capacity of 60 million tons (MT) and handled 48.8 MT of cargo in the financial year ending March 2026.
The port has six dry-cargo berths, rapid-loading silos, wagon tipplers, track hoppers, mechanized storage yards, and jetty equipment with rail-road connectivity to mineral-rich hinterlands across Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.