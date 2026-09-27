Dhamra Port becomes India's 1st large private port 100% renewable

Big news for green energy: Dhamra Port in Odisha just became the first large private multi-cargo port in India to run 100% on renewable electricity.

This move is part of Adani Ports's net-zero plan, as part of APSEZ's long-term Net-Zero strategy, with the transition taking effect in August 2026.

The port now uses more than 108 gigawatt-hours of clean energy each year, expected to reduce emissions linked to purchased electricity.