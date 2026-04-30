Dhan launches gold vault combining exchange prices and delivery option

MCX Clearing Corporation handles settlements

All Gold Vault transactions happen through the MCX ecosystem, with settlements handled by MCX Clearing Corporation.

If you want, your gold or silver can be stored safely in exchange-regulated vaults.

Dhan's team says this setup is designed to reduce risks associated with some digital gold products, plus everything follows SEBI rules for extra peace of mind.

As Praveena Rai, Managing Director and CEO of MCX, puts it, "By combining exchange-led price discovery with regulated settlement and vaulting, investors can access gold investments with greater transparency and security,"