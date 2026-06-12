Dhan launches India-regulated direct access to US stocks for Indians

Trades routed through India INX

Trades happen via India INX, with custody and reporting falling under RBI and FEMA rules alongside partners like ViewTrade and GlomoPay.

You can pick from over 7,000 US stocks and ETFs, paying a 0.25% brokerage fee per trade: no custody charges at all.

Founder Pravin Jadhav says investor protection is a top priority here, with exchange-level safeguards and easy ways to resolve issues built right in.

Plus, Dhan plans to keep expanding globally as India INX adds more options for investors looking to diversify.