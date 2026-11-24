Dharmendra Singh arrested by ED in ₹200cr CSR scam
A man pretending to be a doctor for nearly 30 years has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for running a massive ₹200 crore CSR scam.
Dharmendra Kumar Chandradev Singh set up fake healthcare trusts and convinced public sector units and private companies to donate, all under the guise of charity work.
Singh siphoned CSR funds
Singh's operation tricked at least 40 public sector units and PSU banks into funding bogus projects.
He inflated bills, funneled money through shell companies, and returned cash donations from private firms after taking his cut.
The ED is digging deeper after recovering cash, documents, and digital evidence, raising big questions about how such scams slip through the cracks.