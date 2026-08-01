Dhaval Packaging IPO opens July 30 to raise ₹36.36cr

Dhaval Packaging, based in Ahmedabad, is opening its IPO on July 30 to raise ₹36.36 crore by offering 37,48,800 equity shares.

The price per share is set at ₹92 to ₹97, and you'll need at least ₹2,32,800 to invest if you are a retail investor.

The IPO closes August 3, with shares expected to list on the BSE SME platform on August 6.