Dhaval Packaging IPO opens July 30 to raise ₹36.36cr
Business
Dhaval Packaging, based in Ahmedabad, is opening its IPO on July 30 to raise ₹36.36 crore by offering 37,48,800 equity shares.
The price per share is set at ₹92 to ₹97, and you'll need at least ₹2,32,800 to invest if you are a retail investor.
The IPO closes August 3, with shares expected to list on the BSE SME platform on August 6.
Dhaval Packaging IPO funds expansion, loans
Most of the funds will go into expanding its Sanand-II manufacturing facility and paying off some loans.
Started in 2015, DPL makes plastic packaging for food, FMCG, and pharma brands from three factories in Sanand.
It pulled in ₹65 crore in revenue in the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY2025-26), a 24.4% year-on-year increase, thanks to a team with over 75 years of industry experience.