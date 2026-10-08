DHL Globalization Tracker: AI products boost global trade 4.6% 2026

Even with U.S.-China trade tensions and worldwide uncertainty, the appetite for AI gear is helping keep exports strong.

US imports from China dropped 16%, but China's exports expanded even faster than the global average and are finding markets other than the US to sell to.

Plus, places like Taiwan, Vietnam, and South Korea are shipping more goods to the US too.

Experts think annual goods trade growth averaging 3.45% through 2029, though the pace slows over the next three years: proof that global trade can adapt and stay resilient no matter what's happening in the world.