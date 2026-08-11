Dhoot Transmission IPO: Does 30% GMP make it a buy?

On its first day, the Dhoot Transmission IPO was subscribed 63% overall with 2.49 crore shares on offer.

The retail portion was in higher demand, getting subscribed 74% against the reserved 1.25 crore shares for retail investors.

The issue includes a fresh issue of 1.61 crore equity shares worth ₹1,400 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.91 crore shares aggregating ₹1,666.89 crore at the upper end of the price band.