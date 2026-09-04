Dhoot Transmission posts ₹132.6Cr profit up 38% and ₹1,446.4Cr revenue
Business
Dhoot Transmission just dropped its first earnings report since going public, and it's looking strong: a 38% jump in net profit (₹132.6 crore) for the quarter ending June 30.
Revenue shot up nearly 50% to ₹1,446.4 crore compared to last year, showing major momentum.
Dhoot invests ₹499.11Cr for Multilink unit
Managing Director Rahul Dhoot credits high demand from India's two- and three-wheeler markets (both electric and traditional vehicles) for fueling this boost.
The company also invested ₹499.11 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary to facilitate the acquisition of Multilink's undertaking for its non-wiring harness business.
While EBITDA rose 29%, margins dipped a bit.
Since debuting on the stock market on August 17, Dhoot shares have already climbed 35.3% so far this year.