Dhravya Shah left IIT Bombay for Silicon Valley startup Supermemory
Business
Dhravya Shah, just 19, dropped out of IIT Bombay and is now making waves in Silicon Valley with his startup, Supermemory.
He started building a small AI tool as a side project while preparing for the IIT entrance examination, and the money from it helped him move to the United States and later secured an O-1 visa.
He has already raised $3 million in funding.
Supermemory aggregates emails files and chats
Supermemory is an AI system that pulls together information from your emails, files, and chats, all in one place.
To get here, Shah challenged himself to build a new product every week for 40 weeks.
His hard work paid off: investors associated with Google, OpenAI, and Cloudflare are backing him, showing just how much fresh ideas matter in AI right now.