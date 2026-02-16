Dhruva Space seeks $50 million for new radar satellite project

Dhruva Space has raised a total of $21.4 million so far. They pulled in $6 million last November from investors like Aditum Venture Capital Fund and Hyderabad Angel Fund, followed by another $4.2 million in February from IAN Alpha Fund, GVFL, Blue Ashva Capital, and Pradeep Sinha.

Plans to build a SAR satellite constellation

The team builds satellites and launch services end-to-end.

Their Polar Access-1 mission with ISRO didn't go as planned this January—four satellites didn't make it to space—but they're bouncing back with plans for a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) constellation that can deliver 24/7 all-weather imaging for both defense and business needs, though no delivery timeline has been reported.