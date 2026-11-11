Why global insulin supply is at risk
What's the story
The surge in demand for GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro is raising concerns over the potential impact on diabetes treatments such as insulin. Jay Iyer, CEO of the Access to Medicine Foundation, warned that this trend could divert pharmaceutical firms' attention away from essential diabetes care. The foundation's report highlights a growing focus on weight loss drugs while basic insulin remains inaccessible to many in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).
Global impact
Diabetes prevalence and treatment access in LMICs
Diabetes affects an estimated 589 million adults worldwide, with 81% of them living in LMICs such as Pakistan, Egypt, and Jordan.
Iyer noted that while many countries are just beginning to see the introduction of GLP-1 drugs for obesity treatment, the focus on these medications is largely centered on the obesity market.
He stressed that this trend won't help those suffering from type 1 diabetes, who still lack access to insulin after over a century of its development.
Market dynamics
Potential insulin exit by pharmaceutical companies
Pharmaceutical companies can charge significantly higher prices and enjoy better profit margins on weight loss injections and pills than other medications like insulin.
Iyer warned that any of the three major players, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, or Novo Nordisk, could exit the insulin market.
This would have disastrous consequences for supply to those dependent on type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes.
Drug availability
Novo Nordisk's plans to phase out diabetes products
Novo Nordisk has announced plans to phase out some of its older diabetes products, including insulin pens.
The foundation's report also highlights that GLP-1 drugs are not registered in many lower-income countries.
Even where they are available, their high price and lack of equitable pricing measures by companies make them inaccessible for most people in these regions.
Drug evolution
Shift in focus toward type 2 diabetes treatments
Initially, GLP-1 drugs were designed to treat type 2 diabetes by controlling blood sugar levels, slowing digestion, and curbing appetite.
However, their rising popularity for obesity treatment has created a lucrative market for pharmaceutical companies.
Millions of people in the US and other wealthy countries now use these medications.
The Access to Medicine Foundation's report found that most drugs being developed in this space target type 2 diabetes, with only 10 out of 25 targeting type 1 diabetes.