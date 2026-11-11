Why global insulin supply is at risk

Diabetes affects an estimated 589 million adults worldwide, with 81% of them living in LMICs such as Pakistan, Egypt, and Jordan.

Iyer noted that while many countries are just beginning to see the introduction of GLP-1 drugs for obesity treatment, the focus on these medications is largely centered on the obesity market.

He stressed that this trend won't help those suffering from type 1 diabetes, who still lack access to insulin after over a century of its development.