Diageo cuts over 6% of global workforce under Dave Lewis

Most job cuts will finish by September 1 and are happening across different regions. This is all part of Lewis's $1 billion savings plan since he took over in January.

Known for his tough cost-cutting moves at Tesco and Unilever, "Drastic Dave" is also lowering some product prices and doubling down on fast-growing categories, including Guinness and canned cocktails.

Some teams have seen staff trimmed by around 20% to 30%, showing just how big these changes are.