Diageo India bets on premium, United Spirits eyes double-digit growth

Inflation could cost United Spirits 40cr

USL's prestige-and-above portfolio grew by 11.3% in fiscal 2026, excluding Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, with mid-prestige-and-above brands expanded 17.1%.

But higher packaging and energy costs are squeezing profits.

CFO Pradeep Jain shared that inflation in materials like glass bottles could cut margins by up to 1.5% points this quarter (about ₹40 crore lost).

USL plans selective price hikes and productivity boosts to keep things on track, though ongoing global tensions might keep costs high.