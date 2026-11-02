Dick's Sporting Goods sets up DK Sports in Bengaluru
Dick's Sporting Goods, the US sports retailer, is setting up a new tech center called DK Sports in Bengaluru.
It's starting small with just 10 employees but plans to grow to 400 by 2029.
The goal? Use Bengaluru's engineering talent to boost its game in AI and sports technology.
Dick's chooses Bengaluru for tech talent
Bengaluru got picked for its strong tech scene, making it the perfect spot for innovation.
DK Sports will focus on things like AI engineering, data, and product security, all aimed at making shopping smoother and more personalized for customers across Dick's, Foot Locker, and GameChanger.
AI is already being deployed across parts of the retailer's operations, with Coach by Dick's using AI to bring the company's expertise into digital customer experiences, while GameChanger is deploying AI tools to help coaches plan and analyze game footage.
The team is exploring applications in inventory allocation, product recommendations, and personalisation.