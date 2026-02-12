Did Gates Foundation pay or hire Epstein? Here's the truth
After the US Department of Justice dropped a massive batch of files—including some old emails—the Gates Foundation made it clear: they never paid or hired Jeffrey Epstein.
While a few staffers interacted with Epstein because he claimed he could help with global health funding, the foundation says nothing ever came of it.
Foundation interacted with Epstein to secure potential funding
DOJ documents show that a small number of foundation employees interacted with Epstein to try to secure potential funding. But those talks fizzled out and no fund was created.
A spokesman for Bill Gates addressed wild claims from Epstein's self-emails about Gates, calling them "absolutely absurd and completely false," and said they were attempts by Epstein to entrap and defame Gates.