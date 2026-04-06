Digi Yatra now live at 38 airports, eyes international use

Digi Yatra tests electronic passport interoperability

The team has started trials on the Bengaluru-Doha route to see if Digi Yatra works smoothly with electronic passports, basically aiming for a single digital ID that could be recognized across countries under global standards and bilateral agreements.

CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi says this means setting up global standards and partnerships.

They're also moving away from Aadhaar and focusing on international-friendly options, but for now, you can't use Digi Yatra for immigration or cross-border travel just yet.