Digilogic Systems IPO: Key dates, price band, and what to know

Digilogic Systems, a company making test equipment and software for defense and aerospace, is opening its IPO from January 20-22, 2026. They're looking to raise ₹81.01 crore—₹69.68 crore as new shares and ₹11.33 crore through existing shareholders selling theirs.

What's the investment scoop? The price band is set at ₹98-104 per share, with a minimum investment of about ₹1.24 lakh (that's 1,200 shares).

Anchor portion opened on January 19, 2025; allotment/issue concludes by January 22, 2026.

Listing date not specified in source (cannot confirm January 28).

What does Digilogic actually do? Founded by Madhusudhan Varma Jetty, Digilogic builds reusable testing platforms for India's defense and aerospace sectors from its bases in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Most of the IPO funds will go toward a new facility in Hyderabad, paying off some debt, and general business needs.